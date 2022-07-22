SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the investigation is underway on Sacramento City Councilmember Sean Loloee’s residence, city officials are not disclosing who is leading the investigation or how long it’s expected to last.

FOX40 filed a Public Records Request on Friday asking for the name of the firm that is overseeing the investigation and our request was denied.

The city responded in an email by saying a copy of the contract will not be released at this time due to strong public interest and to “fully protect the integrity of the investigation and not compromise it in any way.”

On July 1, Loloee agreed to an investigation while he read a statement to the media in a Zoom call. In the three-minute-plus statement, Lolee agreed to an independent investigation of his residency, saying he lives in the district he serves and he’s been cooperating with the city’s attorney’s office.

Loloee did not take any questions from reporters that were on the Zoom call.

That same day, the Sacramento City Council planned to hold a special meeting regarding Loloee’s residency, but it was canceled after the council member agreed to an investigation.

“I will provide all the necessary information to establish the facts and those facts will be released at an appropriate time by the city attorney once the independent review is completed,” Loloee said at the time. “I stated earlier in the week I do feel this vote should take place with every member present.”

Loloee currently serves District 2, which includes the Northern Sacramento areas of Del Paso Heights, Hagginwood and Robla. He’s currently on his first term on the city council after being elected in 2020. His term lasts through 2024.

The council member’s residency came into question after a report in the Sacramento Bee alleged that he doesn’t live at an address in North Sacramento, where he’s registered to vote.

The report also said the Loloee may have sworn in at a house his wife owns in an affluent neighborhood in Granite Bay in Placer County.

After the report was released, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg asked Loloee to provide him, the city manager and the city attorney with a report clarifying the facts of his residency.

“I’ve allowed a close friend of mine of 16 years and his family to stay with me as my guest because they’ve fallen on hard times due to COVID,” Loloee said. “I shared this information with the mayor when I first invited him into my home. Now I’m reading about it in the newspaper without any context. That’s disappointing.”