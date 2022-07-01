SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Councilmember Sean Loloee addressed the media Friday morning regarding his residency, but did not take questions from reporters that were in the Zoom call.

In a statement that lasted about three minutes, Loloee said he lives in the district he serves and that he’s been in cooperation with the city attorney’s office. The virtual statement came hours before the Sacramento City Council is set to hold a special meeting Friday afternoon regarding his residency history.

Loloee won’t be present for Friday’s special meeting, saying he’ll spend “much needed” time with his family as the Fourth of July weekend approaches.

“I will provide all the necessary information to establish the facts and those facts will be released at an appropriate time by the city attorney once the independent review is completed,” Loloee said. “I stated earlier in the week I do feel this vote should take place with every member present.”

Loloee currently serves District 2, which includes the Northern Sacramento areas of Del Paso Heights, Hagginwood and Robla.

The council member’s residency came into question after a report from the Sacramento Bee, which visited his Hagginwood address, where he’s registered to vote.

After the report, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg asked Loloee to provide him, the city manager and the city attorney with a report clarifying the facts of his residency.

“I’ve allowed a close friend of mine of 16 years and his family to stay with me as my guest because they’ve fallen on hard times due to COVID,” Loloee said. “I shared this information with the mayor when I first invited him into my home. Now I’m reading about it in the newspaper without any context. That’s disappointing.”

In Friday’s video statement, Loloee mentioned Sacramento’s homeless population, saying there’s been a 67% increase in the county, calling that number “concerning.”

According to the recent “Point-in-Time” count, the number of unhoused people in Sacramento County rose by more than 60% between 2019 and 2022.

Sacramento Steps Forward reported that were 9,728 unhoused individuals in the county since 2019. In 2017, the unhoused population number 3,665.

“That is where our focus should be on and I want to work with the mayor and the council to see what’s caused this increased specifically in our homeless community,” Loloee said.