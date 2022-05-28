SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Search and Rescue officials are reminding people who are hitting the local lakes and river to stay safe this Memorial Day weekend.

The Drowning Accident Rescue Team (Dart) stated that safety should be on everyone’s mind since rivers have hidden dangers if you swim too far from the shores.

DART team leader, Keith McAndrews said “It’s deeper than the rest of the area and in that channel the water speeds up before it enters the Sacramento River. People will be swimming out and they won’t feel the current or anything.”

McAndrews also states that people can shift from being horizontal in the water to vertical depending on the current which can also pull people in a bit if it’s strong enough.

DART encourages people to wear a life jacket. If you are with a group, always watch out for each other.