Search at Natomas home reveals over $500,000 in unemployment agency fraud, DA says

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — The latest arrest relating to unemployment agency fraud in California revealed that one person may have defrauded the state for over half a million dollars.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, a search warrant was issued for a home in Natomas after they investigated along with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Authorities believe more than 30 people were victims of fraud. During their search, officers found 14 Employment Development Department cards, paperwork and a notebook with personal information for more than 30 people.

The DA’s office says the suspect, Allison Illahi, may have obtained more than $536,000 in EDD funds.

Narcotics were also found at the home: 1.2 lbs. of methamphetamine, 19.8 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of heroin, 24 grams of cocaine and about 400 oxycodone pills.

The DA says officers found a ghost gun, illegal extended magazines and ammunition in the home, leading them to suspect gun trafficking was taking place.

She was arrested on suspicion of fraud, gun trafficking and drug sales.