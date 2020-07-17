Search continues at Strawberry Point for 66-year-old missing hiker

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a missing hiker said they haven’t given up hope the 66-year-old man will be found alive and well.

Bijan Emadi spoke with FOX40 10 days after his father, Saeed Emadi, got lost on a trail near Strawberry Point in El Dorado County.

“We actually do have a lot of confidence that if anyone were able to survive for along period of time out there, it’s my dad,” Bijan told FOX40.

Bijan said his father was on an annual hiking trip with friends and that it was his father’s first time in the area.

He described his father as outdoorsy, active and as an experienced hiker.

“He knows what you can and can’t eat out there. There’s a lot of wild berries up in that range, apparently, according to some locals,” said Bijan. “We know that he has a water bottle on him and there is a lot of fresh water out there.”

Bijan said his father was hiking with a group near the Ice House Reservoir July 8. He was told that his father got separated from the group after crossing a creek to get around the lake.

“I think he just tried to get little bit further ahead in this area and try to find a way around that brush, but then he wasn’t able to find his way back,” said Bijan. “And his friends called 911 immediately when he realized he was lost, so we’re lucky that we got that call in quickly. But that was the last time he was seen.”

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office’s search and rescue efforts continue, but even as each day passes, Saeed’s family believes he will be found.

“They’re still doing their best out there,” said Bijan. “We’re hoping for good results very soon.”

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking people in that area to keep a lookout for Saeed and encourages anyone with information that may help locate him to contact them as soon as possible.