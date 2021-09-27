Search continues for Sacramento teen who went missing from Hiram Johnson High School

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento mother is begging for answers as her daughter remains missing as of Monday night.

Tymeah James, 16, hasn’t been seen by her family since Friday. It’s a strange disappearance that has police and those who know her looking for clues.

“She’s an outgoing girl,” her mother, Yolanda Holmes said. “She loves to dance; she loves to smile.”

There are people who have said they saw James on more than one occasion and at different locations, but the mystery began at her high school.

Last Friday night, the Hiram Johnson High School Football team traveled to West Park High in Roseville. James, a cheerleader, should have been on the sidelines cheering on her team. But she wasn’t.

Holmes said none of it makes sense. Her daughter is a straight “A” student who has never disappeared before. But when Tymeah’s grandmother came to pick her up on Friday, she was nowhere to be seen.

“When my mom got to the school the girls came out and said Tymeah wasn’t there,” Holmes said. “I don’t know what happened. Honestly, I don’t know what happened — I’m just worried.”

Since her daughter has been missing, Holmes said people have reported seeing her — one of those places not too far from the high school, at a Starbucks on 65th and Broadway.

The other location was further east of a Walmart off of Folsom and Zinfandel drive. An employee told Holmes that she saw Tymeah with two others about the same age in a self-checkout line.

Holmes said both businesses have refused to hand over security video. She’s also not happy with how Sacramento Police have handled the investigation.

“I’m not getting any help from them at all,” Holmes said.

Sacramento Police told FOX40 in a statement that detectives from their missing persons unit have taken over the investigation and will continue to follow up on leads. At this point there is no evidence pointing to foul play, they said.

But, days after her daughter’s disappearance, Holmes just wants something to ease her worries.

“She can call anybody — any one of us,” Holmes said. “It doesn’t have to be me. Just asking as someone hears her voice.”

Tymeah James works at a Taco Bell on Stockton Boulevard. FOX40 went by to see if anyone knew anything, but employees said they couldn’t talk to the media.

If you see Tymeah James, please contact her family at 916-519-6161 or Sacramento Police at 916-808-5471