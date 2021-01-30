Search for answers still on 18 months after man’s shooting death in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Eighteen months after a man was fatally shot in Sacramento, his family is still looking for answers.

On the night of June 15, 2019, James Your and another man were shot multiple times in the area of Calvados Avenue and Beaumont Street. Your later died at the hospital.

His family reached out to the public Saturday, hoping someone has the answers police need to solve his death.

“It’s been real rough. It’s been really hard,” his sister, Mariah Your, told FOX40.

Police have yet to make an arrest.

“The hardest part, is just the unknown,” said his other sister, Elicia Your.

Both sisters say they want to know who killed their brother and why.

“We definitely need some closure,” Mariah Your said.

Sacramento Police Department officials told FOX40 they’ve been diligently investigating the shooting and have developed a vague description of the shooter who may be in his late teens to early 20s with a thin build.

He was seen leaving in a dark-colored sedan, just after the shooting.

Investigators believe the man and the car may have ties to Shasta County.

His family is certain someone holds the information to crack the case.

“Come and do the right thing. And sometimes the right thing isn’t always easy. But we need them to do the right thing,” Mariah Your said.

Family says that includes doing the right thing for the young son James Your left behind, who turned 6 years old Saturday.

“And he won’t be there,” Mariah Your said. “James was a wonderful dad. His son was his whole life.”

Sacramento police are once again turning to the public for help

“We’re definitely hopeful. And as long as we keep faith, we know someone will get caught,” Elicia Your said. “Staying positive and staying as a family. And making sure we’re going everything we can to just get justice for him.”

“Our family needs closure,” Mariah Your said through tears. “We can’t keep living like this.”

Sacramento police said they hope anyone with information about the shooting reaches out to authorities.