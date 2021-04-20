‘Armed and dangerous’ man in custody after search in Roseville near I-80, Riverside Avenue

The Latest — (Tuesday, April 20)

6:35 a.m.

Authorities say the man has been located and taken into custody without incident.

Residents no longer need to shelter in place, and there is no longer any threat to the neighborhood, police said.

Officers will remain in the area for the next several hours.

Commuters should expect delays near Interstate 80 and Riverside Avenue.

Westbound I-80 has reopened to traffic.

Original Story Below

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — There is a heavy police presence on Interstate 80 and Riverside Avenue near Cirby Way in Roseville following a shooting.

The Roseville Police Department is searching for an “armed and dangerous” person who drove away when officers attempted a traffic stop near Harding Boulevard around 2 a.m.

The driver fled from the officer and entered I-80 traveling westbound, police said. While on the freeway the person fired multiple shots at the officer.

The shooter’s vehicle became disabled while exiting I-80 at Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way.

The person fled the crash scene, and police remain in the area searching for him.

Police describe the man as a Hispanic male adult in his mid-20s. He is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and wearing maroon pants and a gray shirt.

No injuries were reported.

Riverside Avenue at Cirby Way is closed in both directions, and westbound traffic on I-80 is being diverted at Douglas Boulevard.

Authorities said residents in the area southwest of Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way should shelter in place and report suspicious activity.

#TrafficAlert WB I-80 in Placer County closed at Douglas Boulevard due to incident. Alternate route recommended. No ETO. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 20, 2021

