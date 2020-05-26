Search for missing 5-year-old boy at Discovery Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are searching for a missing 5-year-old boy at Discovery Park.
Zion Jamar Butler went missing Monday evening around 6:30 p.m.
He was last seen at pop-up tent with his family at Tiscornia Beach, according to Sacramento County Regional Parks.
At the time, Zion was wearing no shirt, rainbow shorts and water socks.
Sacramento County Regional Parks says Discovery Park is closed until further notice.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.
This is a developing story.