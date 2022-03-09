PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Teams have continued their search for a terminally ill Colfax man whose abandoned vehicle was found Monday night parked in the middle of a Placer County road.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said search and rescue teams from across Northern California have started day three of their search for 69-year-old Michael Fons.

Michael Fons in an undated photo provided by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Dozens of personnel, along with a dog team, a helicopter and multiple types of vehicles, are all working together to look for Fons, who was last seen Monday morning in his pajamas.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy was out around 9 p.m. Monday patrolling around the heavily wooded China Wall Staging Area, located over 12 miles away from Foresthill.

That’s when Fons’ vehicle was spotted with its flashers on parked in the middle of Foresthill Road, sheriff’s officials said. There were no keys inside and the car had been turned off.

Two deputies used snowmobiles to search for Fons that night but stopped at 1 a.m. when they were unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office said Fons’ family has not heard from him since he was last seen.

The 69-year-old has a terminal illness and the sheriff’s office said he is “easily confused.” He stands at 6 feet tall and is roughly 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees Fons has been asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-886-5375.