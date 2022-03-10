PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities in Placer County are suspending the search for Michael Fons, the sheriff’s office said.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said several agencies have combed just over a two-mile radius but have not found him.

“After exhausting all resources for the past several days, we are suspending the search for Mr. Fons,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Dozens of personnel, along with a dog team, a helicopter and multiple types of vehicles, all worked together to look for Fons, who was last seen Monday morning in his pajamas.

Michael Fons in an undated photo provided by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy was out around 9 p.m. Monday patrolling around the heavily wooded China Wall Staging Area, located over 12 miles away from Foresthill.

That’s when Fons’ vehicle was spotted with its flashers on parked in the middle of Foresthill Road, sheriff’s officials said. There were no keys inside and the car had been turned off.

Two deputies used snowmobiles to search for Fons that night but stopped at 1 a.m. when they were unsuccessful.

Fons is 69 years old and has a terminal illness. The sheriff’s office said he is “easily confused.” He stands at 6 feet tall and is roughly 170 pounds.