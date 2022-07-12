RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — A search is being conducted in the Sacramento River near Rio Vista following reports of a person jumping into the water on Tuesday, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.

The search and rescue efforts are underway with three boats from the Sacramento County Sheriff, a helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard, and other fire officials.

At around 11:45 a.m., the Rio Vista Fire Dept. responded to the area for a rescue. Officials with the department said they saw a man “in distress” go into the water.

A Facebook post from the department says “This is an active incident and you may see emergency crews and multiple boats in the area. An update will be posted when available.”

This is an ongoing incident and updates will be provided when more information is made available.