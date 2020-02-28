Second City College student self-quarantines after exposure to COVID-19 patient

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — District officials reported Friday that another Sacramento City College student has been instructed to self-quarantine after they were exposed to a patient who contracted the new coronavirus.

This is the second student from SCC and the fourth Los Rios Community College student to have been in contact with the patient, who is being treated in Sacramento County. At the time, the four students were performing professional medical duties.

LRCCD did not disclose whether that patient is the Solano County woman who was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center and later tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Solano County has since declared a local emergency due to the virus.

Like the students from American River College and Cosumnes River College, the SCC student returned to campus after the exposure, according to the district. The other SCC student did not.

The student has been instructed to be in quarantine for 14 days and keep track of any symptoms.

LRCCD was told by Sacramento County experts they would not need to cancel classes or campus programs.

Friday’s press release emphasized there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.