‘Second homeowners’ welcome to South Lake Tahoe for holiday weekend, ‘visitors’ are not

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) – South Lake Tahoe is open for Memorial Day weekend but only for property owners and second-home owners, according to South Lake Tahoe city officials.

According to a press release sent out by the city Wednesday, city officials said: “Property owners are now allowed to come to Tahoe, but visitors are still asked not to be here at this time.”

“We love our visitors and recognize how much they contribute to this City and this economy,” said City Manager Joe Irvin in the release. “We just know how important it is to get things open safely, and we all understand we are stronger together and safer apart right now.”

According to city officials, the Memorial Day holiday is typically one of the biggest weekends in the city of South Lake Tahoe.

The release went on to state: “Although second homeowners are now welcomed back in the City limits to their property’s, lodging is not available to short-term renters or patrons at this time.”

Below is the full statement released by the city:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.