Second man arrested in connection with death of high school athlete

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives have arrested a man in connection with the death of a a 17-year-old Sacramento Charter High School star athlete in October.

Police had already arrested one suspect in connection to that homicide, but the second, identified by police as 34-year-old Curtis Slaton, was arrested Thursday.

The 17-year-old Jaylen Betschart had been Charter High’s starting varsity quarterback and a star pitcher on the baseball team. He wanted to play both sports at the University of Oregon next fall.

Betschart was shot on Oct. 3 while driving his car home near Granite Regional Park, in the area of Power Inn Road and Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento.

Police said he had crashed into a power pole, the was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators do not believe that there are currently any outstanding suspects.