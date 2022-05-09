(KRON) – The identity of the second person killed in a plane crash in Marin Headlands was released in a tweet from the Marin County Sheriff’s office.

Michael B. Briare, 57 and of Sacramento, was that person. On Saturday the first victim, Jennifer Lyn Fox, 52 also of Sacramento, was publicly identified in a blog post by Jesuit High School in Sacramento, where she had a child as a student. A second blog post from St. Francis Catholic High School in Sacramento identified Fox as a mother of two students at the school and an aunt to five others.

Fox was also identified in the Monday tweet by the Marin County Sheriff’s office. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the crash, which occurred on Friday afternoon on a backcountry ridge north of Conzelman Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.