SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved the county’s second proposed “Safe Stay Community” for people experiencing homelessness.

In a news release, it was said that the second community will open at 7001 East Parkway in the parking lot of the current County Department of Health Services building. The site will house up to 45 pallet sleeping cabins, both single and double occupancy with bathrooms and communal gathering spaces. It will be able to shelter up to 56 people and hopefully open next year.

The first community site was approved on June 8 and will have 100 sleeping shelters that can hold up to 125 people.

Both locations will be operated by an experienced provider that will handle things on-site and manage neighbor relations and the day-to-day needs of the community. They are built as a safer and more sanitary environment and offer critical services for transitioning to permanent housing.

Both locations will provide 24/7 security, case management, on-site power, sanitation and food services.

Sacramento County will develop good neighbor policies for the operator and occupants as well as create an oversight committee made up of County staff, community members, and those with lived experiences to help the process.

“I am thrilled to have a second location approved and ready to build in District 2,” District 2 Supervisor Patrick Kennedy said in the news release. “The need in our area is great. These new Safe Stay Communities will go a long way to help those in South Sacramento experiencing homelessness with stable shelter, drug and alcohol services, mental health services, job training, and a connection to other vital services that will lead to a healthy lifestyle and self-sufficiency while providing relief to the businesses and residents in the community that have experienced the impacts of homelessness.”

Guests for every Stay Safe Community will be brought in from the nearby neighborhood so the guest will be in an area they are familiar with.

Stay Safe Communities provide safe and hygienic locations for people experiencing homelessness. The communities will provide a consistent location for service providers and outreach workers to engage on a regular basis with occupants.