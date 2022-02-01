Second Sierra snow survey follows dry January

(KTXL) — The winter season began with so much hope because of all the rain and snow that fell in our region. But last month marked Sacramento’s second-driest January on record.

The first month of 2022 will be remembered as a warm and DRY month. It's the 2nd driest January on record in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/0b6IBik0Zw — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) February 1, 2022

The snow that falls in the Sierra is a make-or-break for California’s water supply and has huge ramifications for the drought.

Tuesday morning, the region should have a better idea about the state of the snowpack when the California Department of Water Resources conducts the second snow survey of the season at the Phillips Station. They’ll be past the 6,000-foot elevation level, not far from Lake Tahoe.

That’s where state researchers will measure the depth and water content in the snowpack.

It will help the state forecast the amount of water expected to melt and run off to reservoirs, which will be used to help meet California’s water needs.

Back in December, the snowpack at the Phillips Station was 202% of average.

Following a return to dry conditions in January, officials are anticipating that number to be lower during Tuesday’s survey.

For three weeks in a row, the U.S. Drought Monitor has recorded no “exceptional” drought in California. The last time the state saw similar drought conditions was on Dec. 8, 2020.

Image courtesy of the U.S. Drought Monitor

The survey will get underway at 11 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.