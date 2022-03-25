SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another suspect has been arrested in a series of car bombings in Sacramento’s South Oak Park neighborhood.

Cody Tristan Wiggs, 23, was arrested back in January after Sacramento police said he was allegedly responsible for at least two car explosions on 32nd and 34th streets in the area of 19th and 20th avenues.

In both cases, investigators accuse Wiggs of setting off homemade pipe bombs inside cars.

No one was hurt in the explosions.

Police now say they have made another arrest in the case. Darren Melton, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday after detectives served a search warrant at his home.

Sacramento investigators said inside the house they found “ explosive precursor chemicals, fusing, and pipes.”

“These items were consistent with the materials recovered during the initial investigation of Wiggs,” investigators added.

Both Melton and Wiggs were in custody at Sacramento County facilities, police said Friday.

Police did not say what the connection is between the two suspects.

A motive behind the explosions has not been released.