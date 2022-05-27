SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Days after the first case of monkeypox was confirmed in California, the Sacramento County Department of Public Health (SCPH) announced Friday a second suspected case in the area.

Health officials said that this second suspected case of monkeypox was identified through contact tracing and is a close contact of the initial patient. Both individuals are isolated in their homes and have not been in contact with other people. The officials said that the risk to the general public remains very low.

“This case is a close contact of the initial patient,” said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County Public Health Officer. “The public health investigation is ongoing and additional contract tracing will be conducted.”

The first monkeypox case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday after testing of the initial sample was completed. Public health said the specimen of the second suspected individual will also be sent to the CDC for testing.

The first monkeypox case in Sacramento County was found in a person that traveled back to the United States from Europe.

According to SCPH, symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

Within one to three days, and sometimes a few more days after a fever appears, a rash is developed, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, health officials said.

The time from infection to symptoms for monkeypox is usually seven to 14 days, but can range from five to 21 days and the illness typically lasts two to four weeks, according to health officials.