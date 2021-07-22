Section of I-505 in Vacaville dedicated to CHP officer killed by distracted driver in 2018

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – Part of southbound Interstate 505 in Vacaville is now dedicated with a sign to fallen California Highway Patrol Officer Kirk A. Griess.

Thursday, 170 CHP officers, Solano County sheriff’s deputies, police officers, friends and family all came together at Valley Church in Vacaville.

“We try to make some sense of what is, in the end, something completely senseless, a life lost because of the negligent act of one,” said CHP Captain Steve West. “Where would we be without people like Kirk?”

Three years after Griess was killed along the side of westbound Interstate 80, CHP Officer Dave Harvey and others remembered their friend and colleague as the outgoing, motivated man they came to love and respect

“Today we are going to be dedicating a portion of Interstate 505 to Officer Kirk Griess,” Harvey said. “When I heard the news of Officer Griess’s death it was devastating news, it was devastating to me and my family and all of my coworkers.”

“Officer Griess really cared about his community and would make any sacrifice he had to for the community,” he continued.

Members of local organizations who helped organize this freeway dedication ceremony also attended to show the utmost respect for Griess’ wife and children

“Keri and Cole and Katie… they all have made a significant sacrifice, and we’re here to support them and we want them to know that we care about them,” said Ron Turner, president of the 100 Club of Solano.

Rather than it being a sad and solemn day, Thursday’s ceremony was more about celebrating and honoring Griess’ life as well as his family.

As those who knew Griess best stood proudly underneath a new sign dedicated is his name, the hope is to drive a message into the minds and hearts of commuters everywhere:

“Driving while distracted is just as dangerous as driving while impaired, so we really try to push the message to the public to stay off your phone while driving in your vehicle and focus on driving,” Harvey said.

“For myself and my family, our hope is that with this memorial sign, it will not bring sadness but instead a smile to everyone who drives by,” said Kirk Griess’ wife, Keri Griess. “That they remember the amazing man we all knew.”