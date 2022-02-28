SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The head of California’s largest state employee union has been suspended, its vice presidents said Monday.

The three vice presidents for Local 1000 of the Service Employees International Union said President Richard Louis Brown “posed an immediate threat to the welfare” of the union and its 96,000 members.

“After running on a platform of transparency, fiscal restraint and upholding democratic procedures, troubling patterns emerged with Brown’s actions that dismantled transparency, financial prudence and democracy,” a release sent Monday reads.

Brown became president last June after beating longtime leader Yvonne Walker.

Since then, the Local 1000 vice presidents, or executive committee, claim Brown orchestrated a number of “improper and self-interested actions.”

Their release alleges Brown misused his role as president in response to lawsuits against the union, committed “fiscal malfeasance” and tried to illegally suspend the vice presidents’ memberships. They also claim he didn’t hold board meetings, “ which dismantled officer and board oversight,” and went around the board by giving staff additional paid days off.

The executive committee said Brown’s suspension is effective immediately and mentioned the possibility of charges being filed against him.

Local 1000 Vice President David Jimenez will take over Brown’s duties.