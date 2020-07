PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL ) — A semitruck drove off the edge of a bridge in Plumas County Friday, according to Cal Fire.

Officials say the crash happened on Highway 70 at the Tobin Bridge and that both occupants are OK.

According to Cal Fire, a hazmat team was sent to check for any leakage into the Feather River.

The semitruck was carrying empty pallets, according to officials.