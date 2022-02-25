SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sen. Alex Padilla unveiled the Housing for All Act of 2022, a bill focused on combatting homelessness and creating more affordable housing solutions.

La Mancha Way Apartments is part of a program aimed at getting unhoused people off the streets. Padilla’s bill looks to invest in similar programs.

Padilla toured the apartment complex Friday, getting an up-close look at where some homeless members are now living.

“Every person deserves the dignity, security of a space to call their own,” Padilla said.

Padilla and affordable housing advocates describe the bill as comprehensive legislation aimed at securing federal dollars for local programs they consider to be successful.

“Half a million people experience homelessness each year, and in recent years, Californians have reported some of the largest increases in homelessness of any state in the nation,” Padilla explained.

If passed, the bill would invest $532 billion over ten years for solutions, including housing choice vouchers and converting hotels and motels.

One affordable housing advocate said the pandemic hasn’t helped the crisis.

“The need is still great,” Gustavo Velasquez said. ”A lot of people were obviously devastated by the effects of the pandemic and this legislative package helps with that.”

When asked if his bill would face criticism, Padilla responded by saying it’s about investing in the right programs, programs he believes are key to addressing homelessness and the affordable housing crisis head-on.

“It’s our job to build a more inclusive and equitable society for all, and that includes housing,” he said.