Sen. Richard Pan talks with FOX40 about Sacramento County’s response to COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – As of Wednesday, 22 people have died and around 580 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Sacramento County.

To help flatten the infection rate curve in California, a new stay-at-home directive is in place with new rules for businesses. The Sleep Train Arena is being converted into a makeshift hospital to ease the burden on other health care facilities.

FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo interviewed state Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, about the region’s response to fighting the spread of COVID-19.