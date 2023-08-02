(FOX40.COM) — A slow-pitch softball tournament is taking place across Placer and Sacramento counties this week.

About 150 slow-pitch softball teams from the Western United States including 20 from the Sacramento region will participate in the Senior Softball USA Western National Championships.

Teams are also coming to the area from Alaska, Hawaii and Texas.

In slow-pitch softball, a pitch is thrown underhand with one foot left on the pitching plate until the ball is released.

Games are free to attend and are taking place at Foskett Regional Park in Lincoln, Maidu and Mahany Park in Roseville, Hal Bartholomew Sports Park in Elk Grove, and the Sacramento Softball Complex in Sacramento.

The tournament features teams in different age divisions with players ranging from 40 to 85+ on the men’s side, and 40 to 55+ for the women.

“These are the very best players in the country,” said Terry Hennessey, CEO of Senior Softball USA, who is also playing in the tournament. “Anyone who is paying and traveling this much (to play softball), knows the sport very well.”

According to organizers, the tournament is expected to attract more than 5,000 athletes and fans and for it to generate $3 million within the local economy.

The tournament is one of the largest in the nation and its been hosted in the region for more than a decade.

The well-maintained softball diamonds in Placer and Sacramento counties and a supportive softball community help bring back the tournament every year.

“We look forward to the tournament every year,” said in a statement by Kim Summers, Chief Executive Officer of Placer Valley Tourism and @the Grounds. “It’s such an entertaining and fun tournament, and the community enjoys watching the games, especially the older players.”

The tournament started Tuesday with the 65-and-up men’s teams competing through Thursday in Lincoln, Elk Grove, and Sacramento. The other men’s and women’s divisions will play Friday through Sunday in all four cities.

The top teams advance to the World Championship this fall.