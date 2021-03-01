Serial killer’s death in Ione prison investigated as homicide

IONE, Calif. (KTXL) — Mule Creek State Prison in Ione is investigating a homicide after the serial killer known as the “I-5 Strangler” died Monday morning.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, a correctional officer found 81-year-old Roger Kibbe unresponsive on the floor of his cell, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Medical staff tried to save his life but Kibbe died just before 1:30 the next morning.

Kibbe was serving life in prison without parole for two counts of first-degree murder.

He was found guilty of killing at least six women and dumping their bodies along freeways between 1977 and 1987.

Authorities are now trying to determine if Kibbe’s cellmate, 40-year-old Jason Budrow, had anything to do with his death. Budrow is serving life in prison for first-degree murder.