Serial thieves arrested in El Dorado County, deputies say

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two serial thieves on Sunday. A coin collection valued at over $5,000 was among the items recovered, according to deputies.

Deputies recovered a coin collection valued at over $5,000. (Photo by El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say they arrested two suspects at an AM-PM min-mart on Green Valley Road after receiving a report from a concerned citizen. According to deputies, the two suspects were seen looking into cars at a park.

Multiple items relating to a stolen identity, money, illegal narcotics and gift cards were recovered, according to deputies. Officials were able to locate the owner of the coin collection and said there were victims in Sacramento and Yolo counties.