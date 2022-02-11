‘Serious trouble’: Farmer has concerns of Sacramento’s unusually warm winter

CLARKSBURG, Calif (KTXL) — A farmer’s fortune is tied to the weather. Every morning, Tom Merwin checks the forecast as far ahead as he can.

“First and foremost, I look at the 14-day weather forecast,” Merwin said.

Merwin runs two wineries, Merwin Vineyards and Silt Wine Company, along with being the head of the Grape Growers Association in Clarksburg.

He farms a variety of crops, but like other California growers, drought concerns are usually – and currently – weighing heavily on him, especially with crops he can’t irrigate.

“If we don’t get rain in a month for our wheat crops, we’re going to be in some serious trouble,” Merwin said.

The streak of record temperatures in the region potentially poses another issue for farmers, FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein agreed.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s going to stay in the mid-70s for next week, but still temperatures are five to 10 degrees above normal and could definitely be problematic for all growers,” Epstein said.

If the streak of warm temperatures lasts for several weeks and then reverts to normal February temperatures there could be more consequences.

“If the vines get started and wake up too early, then there’s huge risk out there and all over the state for frost where wine grapes are grown,” Merwin said.

Merwin said most Clarksburg growers don’t have wind turbines to manage the frost, leaving them with two options: irrigation to support and warm the vines. Other than that, he added farmers have similar issues, particularly things they can’t control.

As far as predicting the forecast, weather experts are still trying to understand how a cooler and wetter season will develop.

“(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) just came out with their new normals, statistically for climate, and Sacramento, no surprise, a little warmer, a little drier, but not to this extent what we’re getting this year, this is normal,” Epstein said. “We’d still expect rain in January and February. We just haven’t gotten any across the state so far.”