SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a seriously injured man who disappeared from UC Davis Medical Center is asking for help finding him.

Michael Hall, also known as Mikey, suffers from schizophrenia and was supposed to be inside UC Davis Medical Center recovering from life-threatening injuries.

“He needs to be in the proper facility,” said Sarah Partain, Hall’s sister.

Hall was hit by a car on Stockton Boulevard in January. His family told FOX40 that doctors performed life-saving measures on him for five days after the crash.

“His spleen has been removed. His liver was bleeding … Had to harvest arteries to help blood clots in his heart. He needed over 200 staples in his body. They spent five days saving his life,” Partain said.

Hall’s sister claims some UC Davis health officials neglected to care for him in his condition. She said he needed to be on 24-hour watch, even strapped down at times, but she said the hospital was so understaffed they asked family to stay with him.

“I had to keep reminding him … You got ran over. You’re hurt; you need to stay still,” Partain said. “For the most part, people were helpful, but they lacked staffing. They left us to care for him.”

In the last couple of weeks, Hall’s family said UC Davis Health cut visiting hours to 30 minutes. Then on Thursday, Hall’s mother was planning to meet him for an imaging appointment at 12:40, but the family said doctors questioned why she was there and told her she didn’t need to be there.

So, she left, and Hall walked out moments later.

“The officer I spoke to this morning, ‘Well, he walked out of there like a man.’ And I’m like, that doesn’t matter. You have a mentally ill person,” Partain told FOX40.

Hall is 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and shorts.

According to family, he responds to Mikey and is known to hang out in the Oak Park and Lemon Hill areas.

The family is pleading with the public to be gentle and call police if they see him.