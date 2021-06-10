Settlement: Folsom cardroom to pay fine after refusing to follow California COVID-19 guidelines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Under a settlement filed Thursday by California’s attorney general, a Folsom cardroom will have to pay a $3,500 fine or face a year-long suspension of their gambling license.

Attorney General Rob Bonta says the Lake Bowl Cardroom has been accused of refusing to follow California COVID-19 guidelines, even after they received a notice from the California Department of Justice’s Bureau of Gambling Control.

The cardroom has been closed since Nov. 10 of last year when the BGC issued an emergency order for the business to cease operations.

A month prior, the BGC says it discovered the Lake Bowl Cardroom was not enforcing mask-wearing. The BGC added dealers were not sanitizing their hands and not keeping a safe distance between themselves and patrons. Lake Bowl was also accused of lacking protective barriers at their card tables.

If it follows the conditions of Thursday’s settlement, the cardroom will be able to continue its operations. Those include paying a $3,522 fine; reimbursing the BGC for costs that came about during the case; and abiding by all gambling and public health orders.

It will also have to serve a 10-day suspension within 75 days of reopening.

“Last year was one of the worst on record for many us. In the latter part of the year, we saw COVID-19 cases rise, too many lives lost and tough decisions made with the public’s health and safety in mind,” Bonta said in a statement.

“Now, as case numbers decrease and more Californians get vaccinated, we can celebrate the reopening of our state and continue working toward a better future both for California’s economy and all its residents,” he continued. “However, as we do, I encourage businesses to continue to adhere to state and federal health guidelines.”