(KTXL) — Several agencies across Northern California will have extra officers on duty on Super Bowl Sunday in an attempt to deter people from driving under the influence.

The Lodi Police Department, Marysville Police Department and Turlock Police Department will all have extra officers on duty looking for drivers who appear under the influence of either drugs or alcohol on Feb. 12.

The departments are informing drivers that marijuana, prescription medications, and over-the-counter drugs can also impair driving.

The departments are encouraging people celebrating on Super Bowl Sunday to either designate a sober driver ahead of the event or schedule a ride for after the game.

“We want the football fans in our community to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads. Before you grab a drink, make sure your game plan includes scheduling a ride-share or designating a sober driver. Choosing a safer way to go is something we can all root for,” sergeants from all departments said in a news release.

This program is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.