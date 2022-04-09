SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A barn fire in South Sacramento killed several animals Saturday afternoon.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said heavy flames burned a large barn on Gerber Road near Florencia Lane that housed 10 horses.

Fire crews responded at 1:35 p.m. to put out the blaze and prevented the flames from spreading to a house next door and nearby fields.

Once the fire was put out, multiple horses and other farm animals were found dead.

Metro said animal control responded to the scene.