Several businesses in Tracy evacuated after possible explosive devices found

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Several businesses in Tracy have been evacuated after authorities say they found possible explosive devices Monday evening.

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office announced at 6:12 p.m. that multiple devices were found in the area of South Schulte Road and Mountain House Parkway.

The sheriff’s explosive ordnance disposal is investigating the devices while businesses in the area are evacuated.

Sheriff’s office officials warned the public to stay out of the area during their investigation.

No other details about the devices and their location have been released.

Possible explosive devices located in the area of S Schulte Rd/Mountain House Pwy in Tracy. Several business evacuated and our EOD team is handling. Please stay out of the area as this is an active scene. ES pic.twitter.com/MOWRKvrOoQ — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) May 4, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.