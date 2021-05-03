Several businesses in Tracy evacuated after possible explosive devices found

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Several businesses in Tracy have been evacuated after authorities say they found possible explosive devices Monday evening.
The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office announced at 6:12 p.m. that multiple devices were found in the area of South Schulte Road and Mountain House Parkway.
The sheriff’s explosive ordnance disposal is investigating the devices while businesses in the area are evacuated.
Sheriff’s office officials warned the public to stay out of the area during their investigation.
No other details about the devices and their location have been released.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.