Several dozen business owners gather in Carmichael encouraging others to stay open despite state order

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Dozens of worried business owners and concerned citizens, gathered in Carmichael Saturday morning to encourage businesses to stay open, despite the state’s latest order to stop indoor dining.

Michael Donoho, owner of the Waffle Experience in Natomas and Folsom, spoke to several dozen longtime business owners and citizens at the Milagro Centre.

“I have refused to close down my restaurants,” Donoho said inciting cheers from the crowd. “And I’m asking that everybody stand with me in this, because we have to be a force.”

Sacramento County Board of Supervisors Chair Sue Frost said shutting down the economy isn’t good for anyone.

“Small businesses represent 70% of jobs. If you kill job-makers, you kill American independence,” Frost said. “We must open as safely and quickly as possible.”

Local business owners said previous shutdowns have negatively affected many businesses.

“We had to lay off about 25 employees, that live paycheck to paycheck. And a lot of those employees aren’t getting unemployment. And I have friends who have restaurants that didn’t survive. There’s about 20 restaurants downtown that didn’t make it,” said Bela Bru owner Liz Mishler.

“We have lost Espanol, Sutter Street Grill, Three Sisters. The list goes on. It’s got to stop now. Go to work, open your restaurants,” said Lillian Fulton, an organizer of the event and real estate broker.

Christine Dariotis, owner of the Spaghetti Factory, said the financial strain of being responsible for hundreds of employees, some who’ve been with them for more than 30 years, has taken its toll.

“It’s just really hard to watch a family business. We’ve been in Sacramento for over 40 years now,” Dariotis said.

Michael Helmrich’s mother opened her own restaurant, The Mandarin, in 1981 after leaving Taiwan in the early ’60s. His parents have since retired.

“My mom, they would break their backs doing the work there from open to close,” Helmrich explained. “I’m glad they can’t see what’s going on. What we’re going through right now.”

“We are Americans. This is the American dream. These stories that people are telling. This is the fabric of our nation. And if we let that go, we lose everything,” explained Amy Davenport of the East Sac Patriots.

Frost said a “Re-Open Cal Now” conference is scheduled to begin Jan. 8. Law makers and law enforcement will hear from experts on the coronavirus and the economic effects.