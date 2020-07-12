Several fires burning along Interstate 505 near Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vacaville Fire Chief ordered a strike team of engines in order to combat multiple fires along Interstate 505. 

Fire Chief Kris Concepcion says the fire is now at two-alarms. 

