CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Several parakeets died in a Carmichael house fire early Sunday morning, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire was caused by an electric warming blanket that was being used outside to keep the parakeets warm.

Sacramento Metro Fire said that the fire spread from the exterior of the house into the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and there were no other injuries reported.