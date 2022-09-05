CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — More than 7000 are without power Monday morning in separate outages in El Dorado County and Solano County, according to the PG&E website.

The company’s outage tracker shows that the El Dorado County outages affecting more than 5000 customers began around 8 p.m. Sunday night. The company estimates that power will be restored to that area by 2 p.m.

According to the website, the Solano County outages affecting more than 2000 customers, which are concentrated around Dixon, began Monday morning just before 5 a.m. Power is estimated to be restored by 8:30 a.m.

The outages come as much of the state faces rising temperatures as part of a heat wave expected to last well into the week.