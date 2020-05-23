Sexual assault suspect arrested after pursuit, struggle with Placer County deputy

NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man wanted for sexual assault was apprehended Sunday after leading deputies on a chase through residential neighborhoods.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old William Guzman-Lopez was wanted for a sexual assault that happened early Sunday morning.

Later that same morning, Deputy Rigel said he spotted Guzman-Lopez driving in a stolen Toyota pickup truck on Bell Road.

“We made eye contact with each other,” Deputy Rigel explained. “I knew right away it was the guy from the picture.”

At the time, deputies believed Guzman-Lopez was armed with a handgun.

Rigel followed the suspect, who led him and other deputies that joined the pursuit into a neighborhood. At one point, Rigel said Guzman-Lopez was speeding through residential neighborhoods at 50 to 60 mph as he tried to get away.

The sheriff’s office says Guzman-Lopez drove the stolen truck into a cul de sac, where he ran from the car and into a backyard.

Deputy Rigel’s K-9 was able to stop Guzman-Lopez but Rigel himself struggled to apprehend the suspect, who grabbed the deputy’s weapon and tried to pull it from its holster, according to the sheriff’s office.

Guzman-Lopez was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Auburn Jail on suspicion of sexual assault and stealing a vehicle. His bail was set at $7 million.

A replica handgun was found in the stolen truck’s glove compartment.