(KTXL) — The Lodi City Council is moving forward as if Shakir Khan’s resignation from his District 4 seat is official.

The city council held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss Khan’s resignation status and the pending litigation from his lawyer Allen Sawyer.

•Video Above: Body cam footage shows Lodi mayor visiting Shakir Khan in jail

After the closed session, the city announced in a press release that its council members are holding a special meeting on March 7 at 7 a.m. to determine how they will fill the District 4 vacancy.

Khan was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Feb. 16 for charges related to election fraud in the 2020 election.

Following Khan’s arrest, Lodi Mayor Mikey Hothi visited him in jail and announced that he obtained Khan’s resignation via a handwritten note that both of them signed during their meeting.

Since the mayor announced Khan’s resignation, Sawyer has denied that his client’s resignation was valid, claiming his client was approached without his attorney present.

After appearing in court on Feb. 21 for separate illegal gambling charges, Khan told FOX40 News that he’s still a member of the Lodi City Council and he never resigned.

However, the city’s website lists the seat for District 4 as vacant and that resignation was received on Feb. 16.

Since Khan’s arrest, the Lodi City Council is having its first regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday night. The city council is returning to in-person meetings since the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency ended on Tuesday.