(KTXL) — Lodi City Council member Shakir Khan was arrested for charges related to voter fraud and several election crimes and is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment Friday.

After Khan was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Thursday, there are questions about his status in the local government.

Lodi Mayor Mikey Hothi said he spoke with Khan at the San Joaquin County Jail and asked for his resignation. Shortly after the mayor announced Khan resigned, Khan’s lawyer Allen Sawyer told FOX40 News that the mayor’s announcement was “premature” and his client is not resigning from his city council seat.

As of Thursday night, Khan’s bio was not on the City of Lodi’s website.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Khan is facing multiple felony charges stemming from the 2020 election including:

•Causing/procuring/allowing false voter registration of self/another person

•Submission of fraudulent registration to the Secretary of State

•Submission of fraudulent Candidacy petition

•Aiding/abetting the commission of fraud at any election

•Subscription of fictitious names to nomination petitions

•False nomination/declaration of candidacy

•Fraudulenty casting votes

•Procuring/assisting/counseling/advising another not qualified to vote

Questions about Khan’s candidacy arose during the investigation. In a press conference Thursday, the sheriff’s office said 41 sealed and completed mail-in ballots were found at Khan’s home. About 70 names were registered to vote with either Khan’s address, email, and phone number.

The sheriff’s office said about 23 names were registered to vote at Khan’s address and 47 others were registered with his email and number.

The sheriff’s office shared body camera footage, showing conversations between deputies and people who purportedly filled out ballots in support of Khan. The videos allegedly show people responding that Khan pressured them to vote for him, or that Khan signed them himself.

The signatures on Khan’s signature verification didn’t match those on the DMV’s database. Two or three people who live outside of the country, along with other people not in District 4 in Lodi, allegedly voted for Khan, the sheriff’s office said.