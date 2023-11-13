(FOX40.COM) — Former Lodi City Councilmember Shakir Khan entered a not guilty plead for several charges during a court appearance on Monday.

The former city councilmember is facing several charges stemming from the 2020 Election including false filing declaration, registration of fictitious person, voter registration violation, make or deface nomination paper, and vote/attempt to vote more than once.

Khan is also facing charges not related to the election such as illegal gambling, money laundering, tax evasion and Employment Development Department (EDD) fraud.

Khan’s District 4 seat became vacant following his February arrest related to his alleged election-fraud charges. He was arrested for alleged illegal gambling and money laundering charges days before the 2020 Election.

Hours after Khan’s February arrest, Lodi Mayor Mikey Hothi visited him in jail and announced he obtained his resignation during that meeting. Khan and his lawyer Allen Sawyer have denied the resignation was valid, claiming he was coerced into leaving his seat.

On March 7, the Lodi City Council voted to fill the District 4 seat by appointing someone for the remainder of the term through 2024.

Later that month, Khan said he’s suing the city of Lodi, Hothi and other council members claiming there was “unlawful conduct” in removing him from his role as a member of the city council.

Upon his release from jail, court documents say Khan sent emails to Lodi’s city clerk and the city manager, telling them he didn’t resign or authorize the release of any statement of his behalf.

The Lodi City Council filled the District 4 seat, appointing Ramon Yepez on March 30 following hours of interviews and back-and-fourth deliberations.

Khan’s next scheduled court appearance is Dec. 11 where a judge will ask attorneys to have a witness list and questionnaires for the county to start the jury selection process in January.