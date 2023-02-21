(KTXL) — Shakir Khan, whose resignation status with Lodi City Council remains unclear, is set to appear in court for an arraignment Tuesday.

It’ll be Khan’s second court appearance in five days and he will face a judge Tuesday for charges stemming from his 2020 arrest.

According to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, here are the charges Khan is facing from his 2020 arrest:

•Illegal gambling

•Tax evasion

•Economic Employment Development (EDD) fraud

Khan was arrested on those charges when he was a candidate for the city council. Prosecutors in San Joaquin County accused Khan and his two brothers, Zakir Khan and Mohammad Khan, of running illegal internet gambling hubs at two of his business.

Shakir Khan’s previous court appearance on Friday was for charges related to election fraud in the 2020 Election. Khan was arrested Thursday for the Election fraud charges and came a day after the DA’s office said that he was “held to answer” on his previous charges from 2020.

Shakir Khan’s status on the Lodi City Council

His resignation status remains unclear after Lodi Mayor Mikey Hothi said he spoke with Khan at the San Joaquin County jail where he asked for his resignation and that Khan agreed to resign.

Shortly after the mayor announced Khan’s resignation, Khan’s lawyer Allen Sawyer denied his client’s resignation. Sawyer claimed the resignation was not valid because Khan was approached without his attorney.

Khan was released from jail Friday evening with an ankle monitor, which he’s previously worn since his 2020 charges. Since his release from jail, Khan told local media that he’s not resigning.

Under an ‘Own Recognizance’ agreement, he was forbidden to leave the state or country.

In a press conference Thursday, the sheriff’s office said that as a sitting councilman, Khan allegedly posted social media photos that showed him in New York and Hawaii, as well as on a taxpayer-funded trip to Washington DC.