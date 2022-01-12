Shaq announces he is no longer part-owner of the Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Shaquille O’Neal has sold his stake in the Sacramento Kings due to NBA rules, he tweeted Wednesday.

In a tweet, O’Neal said he is pursuing a new business endeavor and was required to sell his interest.

“I want to thank the fans, the city of Sacramento, Vivek Ranadive and the entire Kings organization for our great partnership,” O’Neal said.

According to O’Neal, his interest was sold to Arctos.

“I was fortunate to have Arctos help me with this transaction,” O’Neal said. “I’m sure they will be a great partner for Vivek, the Kings and the NBA going forward.”

O’Neal became a part-owner of the Kings back in 2013.