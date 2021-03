Show us your photos and videos from this week's storm!

A scattered storm is bringing heavy rain, snow, lightning, small hail and gusty winds into the region starting Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning is expected to expire 7 p.m. Wednesday for elevations above 3,000 feet in the Sierra.

Share your storm photos with FOX40 below or email your videos to news@fox40.com. Be sure to include your name if you would like a courtesy and let us know where you are.

Rain falls in Sacramento’s Land Park neighborhood.