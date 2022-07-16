SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Redding man was arrested in Shasta County on Friday after Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies said he nearly had a head-on collision with the deputy and then led law enforcement on a chase.

Sheriff’s deputies said that at 5:10 a.m., James Michael Chapman, 36, was driving in the wrong lane on Happy Valley Road when he almost collided with the deputy.

When Chapman failed to yield, according to the deputy, a purist was initiated “through a large are of Shasta County”.

During the pursuit Chapman again attempted to cause a head-on collision with a deputy, according to sheriff’s deputies. With increased traffic in the area deputies said they terminated the pursuit.

Chapman was latter spotted at 6:15 a.m. by a CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officer driving “erratically” on Dry Creek Road.

During this time deputies say that they were notified by Anderson Police that Chapman was armed with a firearm and was planning to head to his girlfriends residence to shoot her.

Deputies said that they restarted the pursuit with the assistance of CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers, but again had to terminate the pursuit due to public safety concerns.

In order to keep track of Chapmans movement deputies said that CHP Air Operations were used and saw that Chapman was driving through fences at a residence along Falling Oaks Road.

When the vehicle was no longer functional, according to deputies, Chapman began evading law enforcement on foot when he was then apprehended by K9 “Fritz” with the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that Chapman is undergoing medical treatment for an “unrelated medical issue” and that once he is discharged he is facing charges for; reckless evading, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.