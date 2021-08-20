Shasta County Sheriff: Man arrested after trying to set fire to drug store

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested after he tried to set fire to a Rite Aid drugstore Friday afternoon, the Shasta County Sheriff’s office said.

Franklin Sisk, 34, faces attempted arson charges after deputies found him inside the store with a Molotov cocktail fashioned from a beer bottle, a half-empty container of bamboo torch fuel and a lighter in-hand.

Sisk was arrested peacefully, deputies said.

Deputies said they found multiple aerosol cans containing flammable fluid taped together and placed in areas of the store where torch fuel had been sprayed on the floor and merchandise.

Sisk was also wanted for questioning by the City of Shasta Lake Fire Investigators for his involvement in a fire on Sunday.

Sisk was transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked on charges including possession of a destructive device in public, attempted arson of an occupied structure and second-degree burglary.