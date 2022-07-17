SHASTA LAKE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, deputies responded to a call of a man being unresponsive in the 3900 block of Los Gatos Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the residence they found a male victim inside deceased. Deputies said that the victim had injuries consistent with a homicide.

Deputies then contacted Peter Attanasio, 52, who also lives at the residence. Attanasio told deputies that he was involved in an argument and physical altercation with the victim.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and interviewed Attanasio.

Attanasio was arrested by the detectives for murder. Attanasio was then booked into the Shasta County Jail with his arraignment scheduled for Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Shasta County Superior Court.