EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — Family, friends, teammates, and coaches remembered 13-year-old soccer player Sophia Torres, who died this week after spending several weeks in the hospital.

On July 12, Torres had returned from a national soccer tournament with her team in Virginia. That same night she decided to go on a run along Serrano Parkway in El Dorado Hills when she was hit by a car.

Torres fought for her life nearly 3 weeks before she succumbed to her injures on Monday.

She played at the San Juan Soccer Club facility for four years. Her teammates made a memorial to remember her.

“I have this one memory where she scored the game-tying goal. We ended up winning, but I gave her a big hug and we’re all just celebrating. She’s really fun,” said club soccer teammate Sophie Miller.

Torres spent hours on the road constantly to play in tournaments and develop her athletic and life skills.

“That was a big part of both of our lives because that’s where got to just be ourselves, be kids, express ourselves and play soccer,” explained Miller.

Torres will be remembered for many things, one of which is her commitment to performing at the highest level she could.

“She never gave, up, she always put 110% into everything,” said Miller.

Her head coach Katie Blough said people called her T-Rex because of how tenacious she was.

“She was such an amazing person and she’ll always be remembered for everything she did,” said Blough.

Teammates say they’ll wear a number 19 patch and play like Torres would to make sure she’s not forgotten.

A celebration of life is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at District Church. Donations for the Torres family can be made on their GoFundMe page.