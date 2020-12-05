‘She loves feeling special’: Make-A-Wish helps local girl become ‘Queen for a day’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Macy’s in downtown Sacramento opened its doors early on Friday to give 7-year-old Julianna Atkins a Make-A-Wish experience fit for a queen.

“It is hereby decreed that the joyful Julianna will henceforth be known as Her Royal Highness, Queen Julianna,” was heard as she was welcomed by a royal court.

Julianna received the royal treatment as she tried on the finest dresses Macy’s had to offer.

And after she landed on the perfect fit, Julianna greeted her subjects from a balcony above DOCO.

“I had an amazing day today,” she exclaimed.

Julianna has been battling cystic fibrosis her entire life, undergoing treatments for several hours every day.

“Sometimes, she struggles with it a little bit and she won’t want to do her medicine, and she’s like, ‘Mom, I just want to be normal. I don’t want this.'” her mom, Alexandria Atkins, told FOX40. “I said, ‘You get to do something so special because you have this disease.'”

But, for a day, Julianna got to focus on her duties as queen instead.

“It felt nice and I loved all the princesses here for me,” Julianna said.

“She’s been looking forward to it and it makes her super happy, and she loves feeling special and she is such a queen, so,” Atkins added.

Before leaving, Julianna shared one final order as queen.

“Write your letter to Santa this year,” Julianna said as she showed everyone how easy it is to drop off letters.

For every letter dropped off at Macy’s, $1 will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help the foundation grant more wishes.

This year, Macy’s and the Make-A-Wish Foundation will also accept letters online.

Visit macys.com/believe for more details.